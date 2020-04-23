the protégé Rihanna celebrates 22 years of his sister !

On his account Instagram, Paola Locatelli celebrates the anniversary of his big sister. For its 22 years, she has been sharing a series of shots.

While his big sister celebrates 22 years of age, Paola Locatelli him address a message very touching, on her account Instagram with lots of photos ! MCE explains to you all.

What would we do without our brothers and sisters ? Mercy Botino, Miss France 2020is the request well in this confinement period !

In fact, the pretty Guadeloupean livingalongside his family during this health crisis. And the least we can say is that his brother loves to annoy him.

Moreover, Leniency Botino takes it in flagrante delicto. And she shared the photo on his account Instagram ! In any case, it is very proud of show his brother to his subscribers.

And it is not the only one who wanted to put forward her siblings ! The evidence with Paola Locatelli ! In fact, the young influenceuse is celebrate a very special day on Instagram.

The reason for this ? Paola Locatelli celebrates the anniversary of his big sister. It was 22 years ago ! Then as the time goes by very quickly, the latter sharing a series of photos. And they are too cute !

Paola Locatelli thanks the life

Then very close to her big sister MelissaPaola Locatelli insists on giving him pleasure with its publication on Instagram. Then, it gives everything !

Indeed, the protégé Rihanna dug into all of his photo albums. The influenceuse wants trace their lives and find memories.

Thus, we can then see Paola Locatelli, and Melissa on all the photos ! Moreover, a detail hits the internet. The two sisters always seem to close too !

And whatever their ages ! Yes, the young Youtubeuse can’t get away for too long his big sister. Thus, it opens up his heart.

” 22 years old today! I thank God for giving me a big sister as wonderful as you. I love you more than anything in the world 🦋💕 rolz model @melissa__lps ” she says.

Tags : Paola Locatelli – paola locatelli 2020 – Paola Locatelli, 22 – paola locatelli actu – Paola Locatelli news – Paola Locatelli big sister – Paola Locatelli insta – Paola Locatelli Instagram