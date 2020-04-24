the protégé Rihanna reveals her favorite book !

Paola Locatelli continues to advise his fans during the confinement. This time, the protégé Rihanna has unveiled her book favorite !

Paola Locatelli has taken over the reading during the confinement ! The star has shared his favorite book with its fans. Discover the advice of the protected by Rihanna !

Paola Locatelli is very active on Instagram. Each day, the young woman de 16 years of age films her days to stay in contact with his fans. And this last never hesitate to make confidences !

The Youtubeuse reveals his favorite activities to care in the home. She then shows her outfits of the days or meals gourmet. But that’s not all ! The star also enjoys his free time get back into his books.

Paola Locatelli spent his afternoon reading. The bomb has therefore decided to make recommendations literary to its subscribers. She recommended a book that is dear to his heart.

Indeed, the protégé Rihanna was photographed his favorite novel. She says in legend :” This book is amazing ! I recommend it ! The Time is killer. Michel Bussi “.

The it-girl also shows the summary of the story for motivate its fans to resume the playback. No doubt, the star is likely to still influence many people with his advice. Notice to fans !

Paola Locatelli, confined : it proved a massive hit on the web !

It’s been several weeks that Paola made the buzz on the web. Indeed, users are more likely to follow the adventures of the young woman.

Paola Locatelli take the opportunity of his success to taking great initiatives. She has issued a challenge to his fans to collect donations for the hospitals in France. This nice gesture has also gained him an appearance in the live Dadju. Amazing !

No doubt, the friend of Huey has not finished surprise us in the next few days ! We can’t wait to discover more of his adventures. And you ?

