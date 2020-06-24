The public ministry, Mons, request the referral of a correctional facility Dragone and ING

The court of Mons has requested the remission of the correctional ING and Franco Dragone for tax fraud and money laundering. Luc Joris, a former member of the SRIW, accused of corruption, has also been the subject of a referral request.

The floor Mons application of the reference corrections the bank ING for tax fraud and money-laundering of 19.7 million euros in the framework of the case Dragonehave been revealed to our colleagues of the high temperature. During the trial of this case, judge Alain Blondiaux had accused of 41 people. Among these, the office of the prosecutor requested the referral of corrections Franco DragoneSimon Pieret, Austin Sealy, Canterlo Limited, Luc Joris, and ING Belgium.

Luc Jorisa former member of the board of directors of the Regional Investment Company of Wallonia (SRIW) had been accused of corruption. He is suspected of having accepted an invitation of Franco Dragone to make a private jet to Las Vegas in order to attend a concert of Celine Dion. In exchange for this trip, this would have facilitated the granting of a loan for the Production of the company of the Dragon.

The Justice suspects the organizer of the shows of fraud and laundering millions of euros of royalties or copyright is received by the director of programmes designed in the past 25 years. After Vivid, these royalty the data were collected by Canterlo Limited, offshore company created by Dragone, in 1998, in the British Virgin Islands. They were repatriated to Belgium in the form of dividends taxed at 15%.