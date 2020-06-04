the public prosecutor asks the foundation for 11 suspects

The public prosecutor requested the referral to the foundation of eleven persons suspected to be involved in the steering of spectacular, in October 2016 at Paris, Kim Kardashian,whose jewels have never been found, has it learned Wednesday from sources judicial and close the folder.

It is now up to the judges to decide whether or not to refer all these suspects, including the five robbers alleged before the assize court of Paris for a trial that could not take place before 2021.

With a loot of about € 9 million, the group, described by police as a bunch of crooks in the old, is suspected of having carried out the biggest robbery to the detriment of an individual of the past twenty years in France.

In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, the american star, aged 36 years, was made to shine by five men in a discreet residence, luxury hotel in Paris, where she came to attend the Fashion Week.

Two of the thieves had been threatened with a weapon on the temple, before the tie, the gag, and then lock her in the bathroom.

Four million euros

The robbers had carried away several diamond jewelry and gold, including a stone 18,88 carats, valued at nearly four million euros.

Their alleged ringleader, Aomar Ait Khedache, ‘ said Omar to the old,” said the investigators have entrusted the diamond to a person for whom he has not revealed the identity and having melted the gold jewelry.

The public prosecutor of Paris requested that these five robbers alleged, now free under judicial control, to be tried for “robbery in band organized with weapon”, “illegal confinement” and “criminal association”, the more often relapse, according to the justice source.

The public prosecutor also requested a trial for Marceau Baum-Gartner, aka “Nose cheese”, suspected to be the fence to be rendered eight times in two months in Antwerp, the capital of jewellery, including two times in the company of’Umar the Old”.

The threat of a trial is accurate also for three close to”Omar the Old”: his son, who is suspected of having played the role of driver, his companion and one of his friends accused both of having participated in the organization of the coup.

The father of one of the robbers risk all to be judged in their side for illegal possession of weapons, and the last two are under investigation for having provided information to the gang.