The publications of Donald and Ivanka Trump in support of a brand they are illegal ?

Donald and Ivanka Trump, have published their official support to a brand of food products for which the president has declared to be in favor of the management of Triumph.

This is a photo taken out of a movie dystopian Donald Trump has posted on his account Instagram on July 15, 2020 : we see the President of the united States sitting in his oval office of the White House, the thumbs raised in the air, surrounded by the products of the brand Goya, in order to support these products. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, had published a photo equivalent a couple of hours before. These publications are the result of the the support of the CEO of the brand to Donald Trump.

If a large amount of users and personalities that have marked the aspects ridiculous or politically problematic of the situation, of a very specific form of the question that arises is : the ethics and legality behind these publications.

What are the rules of the eu ?

The u.s. law has a section devoted to the ethics of the relations between the public service and private label. Section 2635.702 of the Code of federal regulations indicates that a” employees may not use their public service for their own private benefit, for the approval of a product, a service or a company, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom it is affiliated as a non-governmental “. This type of behavior is considered as an abuse of power.

This provision of the law applies to the publications of Donald and Ivanka Trump ? The former director of the office of government ethics, Walter Shaub, has expressed on this subject. He explains that it is necessary to look at how an account is used in social networks : for the use of the person or of the representation of official duties. Ivanka Trump, that shows in your bios to be advisor to the President and, in his narrative, she speaks regularly on its activities within the administration. Another important point is that the photo is published a few days after the declarations of support of the trademark Goya, which creates a direct link between the two events.

” In these circumstances, if you are a senior presidential adviser at a high level within the narrow circle of the president, there is a strong appearance of security officer [envers les produits]. It would be dishonest to say that you do not bring official support “explains Walter Shaub. It then confirms that the publication of Ivanka Trump, is in violation of the network with section 2635.702 of the Code of federal regulations. Add a couple of hours later, on the rebound with the release of Instagram of Donald Trump, which is now even more clearly” a campaign official of the administration of Win to support Goya “confirming that Ivanka Trump is in total violation of the ethics law.

Impunity

It should be noted that Walter Shaub is expressed especially about the Ivanka Trump, and not in the publication of his father. It is difficult to determine the extent to which these rules apply or do not apply directly to the President of the united States : after all, there is no legal precedent of a President of the publishing of your photo on Instagram surrounded by the products it supports, clearly because of the favorable reports of the executive director of the company concerned. It is also difficult to know if this type of crime, and for the one as the other, can be the subject of any sanction concrete. Violations of the ethical standards are open and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the ethics office of the administration.

Walter Shaub, remember that this situation is only in the continuity of a government that consistently behaves as if he is above the law, here, in the relative impunity. ” In the spirit of the servants of [l’administration Trump]there is no distinction between the personal and the official. His message is that the government and the people it represents exist to serve the personal interests of Trump. “

And the COUGH ?

It remains to be seen if these publications violate or not the UGC where social networks have been published. If one is primarily based on Instagram, the policy of the network is that” we define the branded content, as a content creator, or editor who has, or is influenced by a commercial partner for an exchange of value (for example, when the business partner has paid the creator or the publisher). “When this situation applies, then, it is necessary to specify that the publication is sponsored.

By means of exchange of value, Instagram is essentially a reference to a financial exchange. In this case, the official of support of the family of Triumph at the Goya doesn’t seem to be a compensation. There is nothing to indicate technically that the publication is ” sponsored “. There is, therefore, not necessarily in clear violation of the TERMS of service of the social network, that’s probably not the publications.

Photo credit one : Instagram realdonaldtrump