the quarantine allows him to focus on his album

This is how he explained it to Diddy.

Finally, the containment and quarantine of the vast majority of the world will not be may not be time lost for the entire world. In fact, it seems that this period of quiet forced using Drake has to be focus on his next album. It is in any case what he said Diddy when he joined the Dance-A Thon hosted by the mogul of Bad Boys Records.

While many stars participated in the live started by Diddy, Drake has made some revelations about his upcoming project. He explained that he thought much to his album and ingredients that it was going to be put in, well guided by the mentor Biggie who asked him the question cash, asking him on what the canadian rapper had been working in the studio. Drizzy has shown to be particularly motivated when he has answered, in particular because it is stuck inside.

“I’ve been working on this album for a while now. The fact of being locked up, that God requires us to sit down and allowed me to do a great album. Of course, God hold us all locked inside of our houses at the moment so the quality and the amount of concentration I put into this project is probably very different from what it would have been if I had gone by the residence of Vegas or Miami.”

Finally, something misfortune is good if we can say. It is this that recognizes Drake. Locked up with him, he has no other choice than to concentrate on his opus. It is not dispersed, it is not between two aircraft, it does not have an appointment, etc, It is 100% focus. And it has not failed to do so and thus increase a dose of a buzz around the project.

“All of this to say that this is the most exciting thing that I felt around my albums for a long time. A lot of small things have changed, but all the titles of the project are fresh. It is brand new ! I am super excited. This is probably the greatest music I’ve ever made. I’m super excited !”

Drake doesn’t say much more but let’s face it even when it makes you really want !