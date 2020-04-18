The quarantine of the “Pocho” Lavezzi, criticized for being a model in the Caribbean

Ezequiel Lavezzi passes a “hard” quarantine: detention on a Caribbean island with his girlfriend, a model.

The former argentine footballer is currently on vacation on the French island of Saint Barthélemy, in the Caribbean Sea, accompanied by his girlfriend, the brazilian Natalia Borges.

It is a quarantine idyllic, except for one situation: the ex-wife of the argentine criticizes all voice.

“El Pocho” responds only with a smile in the networks, in addition to messages of peace.

The attacks of the ex-wife

Yanina Screpante, ex-wife of Lavezzi, he criticized the former argentine was dating the ex of a friend.

A “icardiada”, you would say in Argentina, remembering the bond of Mauro Icardi with Maxi Lopez and his ex, Wanda Nara.

The front of the PSG stole the wife Lopez, and since then was established the term.

“We lied in the face of his friend, if he grabbed her in Brazil a few years ago, and recently again,” he said Screpante.

“In the end, to do what you want, that is him, I will come karma”, stressed the ex-wife in conversation with the journalist Mess Pecoraro.

According to the ex-wife of Lavezzi, it is not the first time that the “Pocho” does this.

The serenity of Lavezzi

However, the response of the finalist at Brazil 2014 was to call for calm.

“Are you icardeando?”, asked by a follower on social networks with the argentine.

“Not friend, but let that speak, or the friends or the life I (the) choose to others,” said the “Pocho”.

“My friends, I am still a friend.”