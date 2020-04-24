The quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is selected by the Dolphins

The hawaiian Tua Tagovailoa will be the new quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the fifth overall pick in the Draft 2020 of the NFL.

Tagovailoa joins an offensive attack that features the runner Jordan Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker as their most dangerous weapons, under the command of head coach Brian Flores.

Tagovailoa was a national champion with Alabama in the 2017 season of the freshman. In the end, in front of Georgia, Tagovailoa was admitted of a change for the second half –replacing Jalen Hurts– and led the comeback for the Tide, throwing the touchdown of the victory for DeVonta Smith. In his second season, Tagovailoa was left with the post-holder permanently on Hurts, being in the final at Clemson, but falling 44-16. In this season, Tagovailoa finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, only behind the eventual winner, Kyler Murray.

In 2019 only played nine games, until he suffered a serious injury of the hip –fractures and dislocation– in front of Mississippi State. Despite this, Tagovailoa finished with his best quarterback rating (206.9).

The injury of hip, gender questions around Tua Tagovailoa during the process prior to the draft. Getty Images

The injury to the hip adding to the doubt about Tagovailoa in the process prior to the draft, but the pin is delivered to 100 percent of the rehabilitation to the surgery that was performed last November, during a recent interview with SportsCenter of ESPN.

With 22 years of age, Tagovailoa becomes the second quarterback to be selected in the Draft 2020 NFL behind Joe Burrow was chosen in the turn N° 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals.