the Queen poses in a dress very amazing !

Beyoncé enriches once again its collection of robes. She unveils a new collection of photos with a dress and a vintage scene. MCE says it all !

Beyoncé doesn’t seem to want to stop in so good way. After the first six collections of pictures high in color and very diverse, it has this time opted for an old-school style. A look that denotes after the first six dresses very modern. But this dress made all the difference.

In fact, it was the seventh time that Beyoncé unveils a new style on his account Instagram. It had started this series with a gown with sequins yellow that makes your eyes sparkle. It was then with a more lightweight, in a scenery of golden brown sublime. We were then able to admire a red set in the company of Jay-Z and two single-colored robes sets, marrying to the perfection of its look. Lately, it is in a set multicolor it is displayed. His last look in a date seems more vintage. You described so in detail.

Beyoncé in a vintage dress gorgeous !

It is, therefore, in a set of old school Queen Bey appears this time. Beyoncé is a khaki jacket that pairs perfectly with boots that appear in crocodile. On a second photo, one can appreciate the small handbag, and the earrings that reinforces this side of vintage. A reflection that we enjoy.

The decor goes perfectly with the style of the whole. A small library of antiquarian and a small cup of iron reinforce the impression of photos from another time. A small collection of pictures that makes it nostalgic. And that reveals a new side of the personality of the singer.

Then, convinced by this idea of collections of photos on Instagram ? And this vintage style you it seems coherent ?

