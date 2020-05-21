“The Queens of shopping” : a former Miss France shocks Cristina Cordula showing her ass : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Containment requires the issuance The Queens of shopping could not be turned on during several weeks. In the short episodes, M6 rebroadcast old programming. Broadcast for the first time in 2017, the week of competition special” miss “ of Queens of shopping has made his return the week of may 18, 2020. Viewers have been able to find Sabrina Belleval, Miss France 1982 that was already a lot of buzz about it at the time. Invited to speak about its style, Sabrina Belleval has defined his as “sexy, yet classy“. A description which left Cristina Cordula baffled when the former miss presented one of her dresses with a print of the face of the singer Jennifer Lopez. “Ouch ouch ouch“then exclaimed the expert mode brazilian.

The former miss appears in legging transparent

But it is showing up in his favorite outfit consisting of leggings and a black and a top with the former beauty queen has shocked Cristina Cordula. And for good reason, his tight trousers left to show his ass, without the air of embarrass. What infuriate the other candidates, like Margot, who commented : “Ladies and gentlemen, the good taste is officially dead today“or even Priscillia : “The leggings, but you can see straight through… You can’t go out like that…“The verdict of Cristina Cordula has been without appeal : “The outfit, it is not possible… It is a triple faux pas. The legging is transparent, the top bunk is not modern… I don’t validate at all this outfit.”

