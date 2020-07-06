The Quicksilver Aaron Taylor-Johnson will return to the MCU?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined and left the cinematic world of Marvel’s the Avengers: Age of Ultron. He played Quicksilver (twin brother of the Scarlet Witch). It was a subject of experimentation became a super-hero in the end of the episode. However, as soon as he became a good guy, the writers have been killed, never to be seen again. Then, the MCU is going to bring the character back? They are going to resurrect the dead through a vulnerability of the narrative in WandaVision?

The Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

How to Quicksilver Aaron Taylor-Johnson could return to the MCU?

Ignoring the schedules, the information behind the scenes and the various conversations reported to focus on the verisimilitude of the narration, the Mercury could return to the franchise through WandaVision.

WandaVision would follow the comic series House of M, where Wanda resurrects the Vision (and two children) to repair the injured heart that death has left him.

When the mind and the heart of a witch powerful of the fracture, the reality as we know it will soon follow their example. Wanda creates a parallel universe to parallel, in which his family is still alive. The show of flair, the comic, the fostering of an environment of utopian, I Love Lucy-esque.

If Wanda is going to bring back from the dead, of the people she loves, and she aspires to protect, the fans wait for his brother to return. It was one of the first love that she lost the double bond is irreplaceable seems to be the one she would choose to restore. However, in the words of Taylor-Johnson, a return to the franchise may not be in the cards.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson would return, but…

During an interview with ., Taylor-Johnson spoke about his return to the MCU, noting that he and others were open to the idea. However, a plan for re-entry still is not working. He said:

I think that we are both open to the possibilities, as the Marvel universe as it has been in the last few years, but obviously, yes, I know that the platform of Disney + and all the shows to take its place and I’m still in contact with many people. I mean, I think it’s safe to say that no, I’m not going to … there will be no appearance for me to be released, or the Mercury, is not going to appear anytime soon. .

Taylor-Johnson said he’s not going back in any time soon in the MCU; however, fans should not lose hope. First thing’s first: Kevin Present and Co would have been able to ask him to lie to the element of surprise. And, in the second place, Disney + continues to develop, and everything can happen in the world of Marvel in regards to the streaming platform.

With the Multiverse of madness ready to send the MCU into a territory that cannot be crossed, and of dimensions never seen before, it is possible for Quicksilver to appear in the from line, in a different world. Your story could be face settings. It may be that the people involved will find a way to change his origin story and make him the son of Magneto, after all (as is the case in the comics).