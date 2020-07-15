The racism, the homophobia… A university to put an end to his exposure to John Wayne

After months of protests, the university of southern California, puts an end to his exposure to John Wayne. The legendary actor has been required, in effect, racist and homophobic in an interview, dating from 1971, which came to light.

Last December, the university of southern California (USC), the reaction in the face of multiple complaints to the teacher·it is and·student is to ask for the withdrawal of the permanent exhibition dedicated to John Wayne. According to the Daily Trojanstill it was not a question of the elimination of the exposure, but to create an additional space dedicated to the cinema of native americans, feminism, and the critical thinking, systemic racism. This diplomatic gesture was not enough to appease the scandal, because, “by keeping alive the legacy of Wayne, the department of arts of the film supports white supremacy”, denounce the students. Today, it is done : after months of protests, the permanent exhibition is a tribute to the former student of the USC does not already exist.

The actor legendary, has always been known for their political views, extremely conservative, who supported the invasion of Vietnam, Ronald Reagan, a certain moral censorship of cinema and, of course, the anti-communism. But a number of Playboy since 1971 has emerged in the last few years, highlighting the racist and homophobic actor.

In this interview, while the journalist asked John Wayne his opinion on the news, and especially what he thinks of Angela Davis, he replied : “I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are not trained to the point of being able to exercise the responsibility,”. And adds that they “I feel guilty that five or ten generations, these people were slaves”. He also said that despite the fact that “some Black people are trying to force the hand to enter the university so that they have not passed the tests and does not have the necessary luggage”. About the colonization of North America stated bluntly that they have not “the feeling that we [les colons] have done something wrong in the configuration of the store in its territory […] It is simply a matter of survival. A lot of people were in the need of the land and the Indians wanted to keep to themselves.”

About two contemporary films, Macadam Cowboy (Cowboy MidnightJohn Schlesinger and Easy Rider Dennis Hopper – starring, among others, same-sex relationships – do not hesitate to call “perverse” : “I don’t have anything against the sex scenes in the screen between a man and a woman. It is something that God has given us, and I don’t see why we should not show in the movies. Sex healthy and lascivious, it’s great.”In their eyes, the cult film of Schlesinger with John Voight in the role of a cowboy gigolo and Dustin Hoffman, was that the“a tale of two fags (sic)”.

What is a legacy of John Wayne ?

Since the controversy, the son of “the Duke,” Ethan Wayne, tries awkwardly take the defense of his father. According to him, the actor “the thought that we can learn from the past, but without the shaving […] he judged everyone as an individual and believes that everyone deserved their chance”. The best proof of being, in their eyes, that“he has hired and worked with people of all races, religions and sexual orientations” .

In this sense, must be re-read our maintenance service with the sociologist and militant anti-racist Robin DiAngelo, author of Fragile white. This racism that Whites do not see(Ed. The Arenas), who told us : “While racism is defined as actions of an individual are malicious towards Black·is White·hes going to have a defensive attitude. In fact, it is a defense tactic brilliant. On the one hand, it gives the feeling that one fits all·your at the fact that racism is bad, and at the same time, everyone feels out of it. Is racism without racists !”

This controversy around the figure of John Wayne is not the first time that as reported in the Guardian. At the end of June 2019, the democratic party has requested that the John Wayne airport in Orange county was renamed in response to comments made in Playboy. President Donald Trump was on Twitter, he described the application of“incredibly stupid”:

Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson, from his well-respected policy center. Now, not to Do Anything the Democrats want to get rid of the name of John Wayne airport. Incredible stupidity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020