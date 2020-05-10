The ranking of the best and worst movies of Will Smith

For nearly three decades, Will Smith has been a major player at the box-office. Playing in some of the most profitable films of the history, he even, at one point, caracolé head out to the cinema during the famous weekend of July 4, the day of the national holiday in the United States. But one of the last great international stars of the cinema has also suffered many failures, from the movie “Wild Wild west” to “After Earth” director, M. Night Shyamalan.

With his latest feature film, “Gemini Man”, out in the room at the beginning of October, the actor 51-year-old finds himself in the position familiar to headliner of a big film production. If, unfortunately, this is not his best film, this is fortunately not the worst. But what are the best and worst films of his long career ?

Here is the ranking of the five best films played by Will Smith :

5 – ‘Bad Boys’ (1995)

Sony

After having played in a few movies that have not helped to get rid of its image with the general public, the hip-hop artist or his popular character in the series “The prince of Bel-Air”, Will Smith has been cast alongside Martin Lawrence in the first feature film from Michael Bay, who has remained in history. The film became a box-office success, has given birth to suites, and was involved to make the actor a star of action cinema.

4 – ‘Men in black’ (1997)

Columbia Pictures

A year after having kicked the ass of aliens and saved the world in the blockbuster “Independence Day”, Will Smith was once again on the move with this film. He played perfectly his role opposite of Tommy Lee Jones gruff in this movie with incredible special effects, and the public was at the rendezvous. A success that has propelled the actor to stardom in the world. With the success of the movies “Independence Day” and “Men in black”, came out every two during the weekend of July 4, Will Smith has become the king of the box office, this important holiday weekend.

3 – ‘Hitch’ (2005)

Columbia Pictures

It is a film that improves with age. Will Smith plays the role of an expert in romantic relationships that can allow any man to get an appointment with the person of his dreams. But when it comes to her own love life, it is a real bazaar. Will Smith, Eva Mendes and Kevin James are all at their maximum potential.

2 – ‘Independence day’ (1996)

20th Century Fox via YouTube

The character of Will Smith, more real than nature, shines in this film. He has managed to make a fun film, end of the world, a movie must. Imagine this movie without Will Smith.

1 – ‘Ali’ (2001)

Columbia Pictures

After the 1990s, Will Smith became more focused on the Oscars than the revenue in the box office and to this day it remains his best shot. Playing Muhammad Ali in the biopic of Michael Mann, it offers one of the best performances of his career. The actor has received an Oscar nomination for his work and has proven to his detractors that he had a true talent actor.

Here is the ranking of the five worst films of the career of the actor :

5 -‘Seven lives’ (2008)

Columbia Pictures

The talents of the actor are not at the height of this drama boring in which he plays a man who seeks to change the lives of seven people.

4 – ‘hidden Beauty’ (2016)

Warner Bros.

Another drama remained in the shadow. The star plays the role of a man facing the death of his daughter.

3 – ‘The legend of Bagger Vance’ (2000)

Robert Redford brings to the stage this fantastic story starring Matt Damon as a golfer and Will Smith as caddy mystical. Yes, this film is as bad as it looks.

2 – ‘Wild wild west’ (1999)

Warner Bros.

The actor has tried to shine again after working with the director of “Men in black”, Barry Sonnenfeld, but this time without success. In reality, the film was so null, that it has become this kind of movie to see as it is bad.

1 – ‘After earth’ (2013)

Columbia Pictures

This movie directed by m. Night Shyamalan, and in which Will Smith starred with his son Jaden, has been pilloried by the critics and the audience. In an interview with the american magazine Esquire, Will Smith revealed that “After earth”, which he had had the idea himself, was “the failure of the most painful” of his career.

Original Version : Jason Guerrasio/Business Insider