The rant of Jason Momoa to go out the version of Snyder

Zack Snyder has always had Jason Momoa in his camp when it comes to Justice League. The actor who portrays Aquaman has recently shared a video on Instagram where he pushes a rant and demands the release of the film Snyder.

In a language with well-flowered, he thus expresses his wish that the film so finally : “We’re sitting there with nothing to do. P***n, remove the Snyder Cut. I’m right, no ? Remove the Snyder Cut, for heaven’s sake. That is-what are we waiting for ? There are goodies in there. I’m just going to go ahead and publish it. In general, all the shit that I put into the universe will be realized. Hope that yes. Get out this p***n Snyder Cut, baby ! “

“Release the f-cking Snyder Cut!’ — Jason Momoa is still campaigning 😤 (via prideofgypsies | IG) pic.twitter.com/lJG5H7Et5t — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 19, 2020

For what would be in confinement under a rock for more than two years, Justice League has started its production only a few weeks after the release of Batman v Supermanbut Zack Snyder has had some problems with Warner Bros, but the production continued. Snyder eventually left the project after a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon (The Avengers) overseeing many new shots and re-writes. Snyder is still the credited director, but he clearly explained that the film which is released in cinemas does not represent his original vision.

Since a few days, a rumor persistently said that Zack Snyder would be on the way out the film, but for the moment, no official announcement has been done. Today, the filmmaker will host a “watch party” Man of Steel, we’re waiting to see if it will respond to the rumor.

Source : Movieweb / Credit ©Warner Bros