The rape allegations: Justin Bieber defends himself

Justin Bieber he has published on Twitter a series of messages in which he denies the facts. “In general, do not react, because I was faced with various positions throughout my career, but after talking with my wife and my team, I decided this evening to talk about a problem,” said the 22 of June.” data-reactid=”23″> Accused of having sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, Justin Bieber he has published on Twitter a series of messages in which he denies the facts. “In general, do not react, because I was faced with various positions throughout my career, but after talking with my wife and my team, I decided this evening to talk about a problem,” said the 22 of June.

On Saturday, an internet user using the pseudonym “Daniela” and claimed to have been a victim of the canadian singer-march 9, 2014, in a hotel room in the Four Seasons of the year in Austin, Texas. In a tweet, she explained that she had had forced sexual relations with the star. He was 21 years of age at the time of the alleged facts.

Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take lightly,” replied Justin Bieber. “I wanted to react immediately, but out of respect to the victims confrontrées to this problem on a daily basis, I wanted to be sure to gather all the facts before making a statement.

“This story is not true”

What Do You Meanthat, then, he says, “have never been present on the site mentioned” in the office of the prosecutor.” data-reactid=”28″>”in The last 24 hours, a new Twitter account has been created, to tell a story of sexual assault to my topic (…) I want to be clear. This story is not true,” wrote the interpreter What Do You Meanthat, then, he says, “have never been present on the site mentioned” in the office.

“In fact, I have been a surprise to an audience in Austin showing on the stage at SxSw, with my assistant to the side, and I sang a couple of songs,” said Justin Bieber. “I attended this event with my girlfriend of the time, Selena Gomez”.

To support their statements, the singer has also shared an article about the concert, and that makes it clear that Selena Gomez was with him. But also screen shots of the e-mails, pictures of your wizard, as well as an invoice showing that he had slept that night in a housing, Airbnb, and then in a hotel, the Westin the next night.

Every allegation of sexual assault should be taken seriously, and that is why my response was necessary,” he concluded. “However, this story is physically impossible, and that is the reason why I’m going to work with Twitter and the police to take legal measures”.

The Twitter account of the person who is accusing Justin Bieber has been removed from the platform.

The original Article was published in BFMTV.com“data-reactid=”34″>The original Article was published in BFMTV.com