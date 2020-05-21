The rapper 5th Ward Weebie, who has collaborated with Drake, died at the age of 42

The rapper 5th Ward Weebie died Thursday, January 9, at the age of 42 years in his New Orleans hometown. The artist, who had worked with Drake, was hospitalized for a few days.

The world of american rap is once again in mourning. Thursday 9 January, the artist 5th Ward Weebie died at the age of 42 years. The artist, known particularly for his collaboration with Drake on Nice for What, died in his New Orleans home, as reported by Nola. According to the local web site, Jerome Cosey his real name had been hospitalized after breaking one of his arteries and died of the complications of the operation. “It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey, our 5th Ward Weebie, is deathsaid the mayor of the city, LaToya Cantrellin a statement shared on his Twitter account. He was an emblematic figure, a legend of New Orleans, and a beloved friend. He showed us how to move, how to love and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do.”

“New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our city will not be the same without his voice and his spirit”concluded the political woman, very saddened by the disappearance of a rapper. P Town Moeanother rapper from New Orleans who was a friend of 5th Ward Weebie for more than 20 years, explained on Instagram the series of health problems that he has crossed before it tragically shut down. “First, his kidneys have stopped and caregivers have placed it on a machine to do work of his kidneys, then her lungs have disappeared the next day, he wrote. I don’t know why God wanted it at that time… but my brother is gone my brother is gone.” After having released several solo albums, the rapper had marked the United States with “F*** Katrina”a song written after the passage of the hurricane in New Orleans. In 2009 he also collaborated with Lil Wayne on the single Bend It Ova.

5th Ward Weebie : the artist of a city

Particularly appreciated in New Orleans, where he became a rapper iconic 5th Ward Weebie leaves a whole city in mourning. “New Orleans has lost a bit of its mind today with the death of the legend of bounce-5th Ward Weebie, has written on the social networks the journalist Sheba Turk. Weebie was one of my favorite people to interview. We had so much laughter on the set over the years and this was nothing other than laughter and constant each time that we work together.” In recent years, it was a little bit away from the mic to work for the promotion of young artists. Since the announcement of his death, tributes multiplied on social networks.

