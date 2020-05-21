The rapper 6ix9ine accuses Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber cheating: pissed off, the duo COUNTER-ATTACK

On 8 may, the american singer Ariana Grande and canadian artist Justin Bieber have released a duet recorded at a distance so that each was confined and whose revenues will go to a charity.

“Stuck with You” (stuck with you) is the first true musical collaboration between the two artists, even if Ariana Grande had already put her voice on a remix of Justin Bieber “What Do You Mean ?”, 2015. The project has been set up by their manager common, Scooter Braun, who co-signed the title.

Released at midnight east coast time of the Usa (04: 00 GMT), the video was ahead of the trend on Friday on YouTube, with over 5 million views. Since then, the title has become number ranking in the weekly “Billboard” in the United States.

But it’s been a few days, the rapper 6ix9ine, barely out of prison, says that the figures obtained by the duo are fake. The artist, who has released his title “Gooda” is third in the championship and do not seem to agree with this position.

For the rapper 24 years old, Bilboard is corrupted. According to him, the singles would have been sold on the eve of the publication of the famous classification, and adds that half would have been paid for with six credit cards.

“Explain to me how is it possible to buy 30, 000 with six cards“says the rapper on his account Instagram.

Without surprise, these charges have enervé Justin Bieber. “60 000 sales came in at the end because we communicate our figures only at the end of the week. The rules: a credit card can purchase a maximum of four even titles. Beyond that, the transaction is denied. No abnormality was detected”, replied the Canadian in a Story on Instagram.

Ariana Grande has also replicated.“To all those who are not satisfied with their place in the rankings, or who spend their time to discredit the women who work hard, just be thankful to be here. That people want to listen to you is a privilege. Congratulations to all of those in the top 10 this week, also at number 3“said the singer on Instagram.

“Don’t worry, we will be number one next time,” insisted 6ix9ine, six credit cards in hand.

“I mouchardé, I cafardé”

The young provocateur has just come out of prison and is still under the threat of his former comrades of the gang, but rather than keep a low-profile, 6ix9ine has released a video and smashed the record viewership for a live on Instagram.

The rapper from Brooklyn with long braids rainbow has experienced a meteoric rise by the end of 2017, propelled by its title “Gummo” and a video that has become viral.

Looking visibly at play on the imagery of the gang, which marked the rap californian 80’s and 90’s, Daniel Hernandez, his real name, paradait in the clip with the gang members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

But he did more than show with the gang, becoming a member and using it to threaten, and even attack rivals. At the same time, several leaders of the gang have taken hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Feeling manipulated by the gang, and then to be indicted by the justice in November 2018 with other members, the young man then decided to collaborate with the federal public prosecutor of Manhattan against his former cronies.

Sentenced in mid-December to two years in prison, he got early April to complete the balance of his sentence at home because of pandemic coronavirus, which has particularly affected certain american prisons.

Free, Daniel Hernandez remains under the threat of the members of his old gang, since he now has the image of a snitch, or even other gangs, livid by his cooperation with the authorities.

This does not, therefore, be prevented from making a return to thundering on the music scene and the social networks.

It has, indeed, put online the video of a new song, “Gooba” in which he wiggles with several dancers in suggestive poses, a little concerned by the social distancing.

A few hours later, he organized an live on the social network Instagram, in which he settled accounts with the members of his old gang.

He as well accused of having threatened, as well as his mother, kidnapped, beaten, justifying his cooperation with the authorities. “I mouchardé, I cafardé”, he acknowledged during this long monologue. “But who was I supposed to be loyal? (…) I haven’t done anything wrong.”

“I am a living legend“, he launched. “I am the greatest artist in the world.”

The video was attended by up to two million viewers, smashing the record for a live on Instagram, so far held by producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, with about 400,000 connections.