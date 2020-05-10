The rapper american Nicki Minaj announces his retirement

This is a new one, which has much surprised the fans : the rapper american Nicki Minaj has announced her retirement, at the age of 36 years to concentrate on his family life.

“I decided to take my retirement and enjoy my family,” she tweeted Thursday.

The New-Yorker, known for his provocative style, embodied in his songs like “Anaconda” must marry in the next few months with her fiancé, a responsible industry american music, Kenneth Petty.

Since 2010, she has released four albums and collaborated frequently with the great stars of north american rap, like Drake or Lil Wayne.

His style is high in color and his evocation of raw sexuality have enabled him to conquer the american charts of record sales.