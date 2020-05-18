The rapper american Travis Scott occurred in Fortnite

Travis Scott : the rapper american will release a new single

Interpreter of Highest-in-the-Room , Travis Scott, announced that it would soon be a new single. This piece of the rapper american a t dvoil in the context of a concert virtual. This event, baptis Astronomical , was held on April 23, 2020, 19 hours.

The concert virtual took place in a game vido online

The fans Travis Scott were able to follow Astronomical in the game vido online Fortnite . The public French has he been able to discover this show the rapper american in the night from 23 to 24 April. note that the artist had also planned some shows for Europe, the Middle East and the continent american until 25 April 2020.

Travis Scott has dvoil a new song SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

A multi-talented artist

In addition to his musical career, Travis Scott is also producer, musician and fashion model. In fact, the rapper american knows how to play many instruments such as the keyboard and the bote rhythms. In 2015, he has produced Rebel Heart an album of the singer Madonna.

The musician has collabor ati ve action with many artists