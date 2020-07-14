The rapper canadian Drake walks in Barbados without a mask, and makes the p

The July 12, 2020, the rapper canadian, Drake, landed in Barbados just after the reopening of the borders. Upon his arrival, the ex-boyfriend of the star of barbados, Rihanna, is being filmed in public without a mask. The non-compliance of the instructions of safety and security has been controversial in the social networks.

Abroad, the media have mocked the arrival of the rapper canadian Drake in Barbados. The jokes have proliferated in the mode “came in search of Rihanna, his ex-girlfriend.” She and him were a couple in 2016. They have even recorded songs with suggestive.

Drake, at the age of 33 years, is one of the first foreigners to land in the Barbados after the opening of the borders. With an entourage of 9 people, the musician flew aboard his private plane, Air Drake, a Boeing 767, which has a cost of $185 million.

According to the authorities of barbados women, Drake is going to stay for a week, time to turn the clip of his new album, composed during the delivery.







Air Drake, the private plane of the rapper Drake on the track of landing in Barbados.

An output that triggers the controversy

A few hours after his arrival on Sunday, July 12, 2020, Drake was filmed at the foot of San Lorenzo of the Hole, in a trendy spot of Barbados, with its bars and restaurants.

Several barbadians have posted photos with the rapper in the social networks. These photos were created controversy due to Drake and his fans were not wearing masks. Did not adhere to the instructions of distancing, physical, imposed by the government.

The minister of Health, Jeffrey Bostic, wanted to calm the spirits. It has been said in the press that Drake has not had a preferential treatment. The musician and his entourage obtained permission to land in Barbados, only after the presentation of the assessment, and negative for the coronavirus.







New photos of Drake (center) has been published on social networks. The star was the use of a mask.

The new photographs show that Drake has received the message. Now, he wears a mask in public places.