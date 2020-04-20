The rapper DaBaby a hit with his new album

Mask diy on your face and durag motley on the head, DaBaby poses for the cover of his new album. Wednesday, April 15, the rapper had created the surprise by announcing this exit, after teasé his return with the songs Find My Way and SHUT UPpublished a few weeks ago. It is in a video parodying the commercials americans, in which several witnesses attribute their failures and their misfortunes to the rapper, it was announced this return, with the slogan “Any Accident. Any Injuriy. Any Woman Problem. Just Blame it on Baby.” (“Any accident. Any wound. Any problem in love. Baby is the fault.”

Notes on synth guitar, the hoarse voice of the rapper is threatening, supporting the production of the usual collaborators for the rapper, London on da Track, DJ Kid and Jetsonmade. But this album reserves many feats (and not least) : the rappers Quavo, Future, and Roddy Ricch, as well as the singers of R & B Ashanti and rapper Megan Thee Stallion accompany six of the thirteen titles of this new album, in duos soft and soothing or aggressive.

BLAME IT ON THE BABY (2020) of DaBaby, available on all platforms of streaming.