the rapper Drake is launching its brand of cannabis

Started from the bottom, now he’s growing cannabis (The party of nothing, he became producer of cannabis). Canadian rapper Drake announced on Thursday 7 November the creation of More Life, Growth, a production company marijuanaen partnership with Canopy Growth. An announcement that occurs a year after the legalization of the recreational use of this soft drug in Canada.

Drake owns 60% of the shares of this company and Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis producer in the world, has 40%, reports CBC (article in English). The company will cultivate cannabis in Scarborough, suburb of Toronto, the city of origin of the rapper. It will operate “certain intellectual property and trademarks” of the star to make its promotion, as well as accessories and derivative products in Canada and abroad.

The rapper from toronto had maintained the mystery about his new entrepreneurial venture with a marketing operation in Toronto, where his teams have distributed Wednesday of the flowers bearing the words “More Life” and asking people to follow the account of the brand on the social network Instagram, according to the canadian media.

In spite of major investments in recent months, particularly in the United States, and the increase of its sales of cannabis outside of Canada, the under Canopy Growth continues to plummet in the Stock market. Mid-August, the giant canadian cannabis announced disappointing results and a record loss of more than 1.2 billion canadian dollars (863 million euros) compared with a loss of $ 91 million a year earlier.