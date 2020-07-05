The rapper Kanye West, a candidate for the presidency of the united States

A new candidate for delight with Donald Trump at the White House : rapper and producer Kanye West has announced on Saturday 4 July, a national holiday in the united States, his candidacy for the November presidential election. “Now we have to fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States ! #2020VISION “, has tweeted Kanye West.

A support in time of Trump

The entrepreneur billionaire of 43 years of age, which is made in one of his songs, “point to the stars, and as if not you land on a cloud” (” reach for the stars so if you fall you land on a cloud “) has not provided more details. The husband of the star of the reality show Kim Kardashian has made news in recent years for his psychiatric problems, his controversial remarks about slavery and their support for the republican president of Donald Trump, however, very unpopular in the middle of the rap.

Also read Kanye West or the God complex

Kanye West has met with the republican president in the head-to-head in the oval Office in 2018. Before delivering, the following year, during an interview, that his support for the Triumph was in reality a ploy to pay for the head of the democrats and pave the way of their own race to the White House. “The time will come where I’m going to be president of the united States,” he prophesied at the time of this interview with Zane Lowe, the Late Show, 1 Block from the Music. At the end of June, Kanye West has released a new song to the strong connotations of the bible, ” wash us In the Blood, accompanied by a clip showing pictures of the recent manifestations of racism that have affected the united States.