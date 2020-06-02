The rapper Nicki Minaj will occur in saudi Arabia (and it would be a scandal)

The rapper american Nicki Minaj will occur for the first time in saudi Arabia this month, announced the organizers of a festival, triggering a storm on the social networks while the kingdom ultraconservateur strives to present an image more liberal.

Famous for its securities, which are regularly reaching the top of the pieces of the most popular in the United States, but also for her outfits, for the words flooding from his songs and video clips, Nicki Minaj will be on stage in Jeddah (west) on July 18 next, according to the organizers of the Jeddah Season.

The british pop singer Liam Payne and american DJ Steve Aoki will also be in the poster of the event which will be broadcast by the music channel MTV, according to the local media.

“It’s going to be active on all the social media, it will post live from the scene, and his hotel in Jeddah. Everyone will know that Nicki Minaj has landed in saudi Arabia “welcomed Robert Quirke, an organizer of the event, quoted by local daily Arab News.

The arrival of the singer in saudi Arabia – a country which bans alcohol and enforces social rules that are very stringent -, occurs at a time when the powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman tries to launch a movement of liberalization, which is translated by the opening of new cinemas and the holding of concerts or major sporting events.

The announcement of the concert has been met with trepidation by a good part of the youth, in a country where two-thirds of the population are under 30 years old. “My dream became reality “, has tweeted a user.

@NICKIMINAJ is coming to Saudi Arabia y’all I can’t believe it it’s like dream come true ?❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️?????????? —Rainbow1M(@Manal)

But it has also angered conservative sectors of public opinion.

“It’s going to come shake her ass and to interpret his songs to the glory of the sex […]and then everyone will tell me to wear the ’abaya’ (traditional clothing female which covers the whole body, editor’s note). That is what it is here ? “is insurgent a young woman in a video posted on Twitter.

#NickiMinaj #موسم_جدة التانقض دا شوفولكم حل له بالله يا سلط ملط ياتغطي يا مره ? @JED_SEASON https://t.co/jcutPoHDTt —Manahil_010(@المناهل)

Saudi Arabia says it is determined to change its image of a kingdom ultraconservateur and now favours the development of the entertainment industry, even if some see it as a way to forget the population, the economic downturn and high unemployment among young people.

The authorities of the kingdom have thus planned to invest $ 64 billion (57 billion euros) in the entertainment industry over the next decade.

