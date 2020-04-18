the rapper offers to win a ride in his private jet

Anjelica Huston does not keep very good memories of her romance with Jack Nicholson. If he knew how to be a “wonderful boyfriend”, the actor has often left the star of the Adams Family in tears.

“He was too easily distracted. I can’t say that I enjoyed him so much. I spent a lot of time in tears when I was with Jack, a lot of time to feel insignificant because I was not getting enough attention from her. I always knew that I was not the most important thing in the life of Jack”, remembered the actress for the podcast of Alec Baldwin Here’s The Thing.

This has not prevented their relationship from running over several decades, after they met in 1973, at the anniversary celebration of the star Shining.

Always in contact

Anyway, Anjelica Huston remains in contact with Jack Nicholson. Enough to say that the actor semi-retired “likes to be at home in Los Angeles”.

“He has his pictures, his books and his Lakers. I was so sad for Kobe (Bryant). To be honest, I was also sad for Jack about Kobe than I was for Kobe. The Lakers are almost part of Jack, as an additional member”, she added.

Kobe Bryant passed away, with his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter accident at the beginning of the year.