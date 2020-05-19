the rapper still mired in a poor story with his ex

A few months after the death of Dj Arafat, his housekeeper Olivette Anouma has revealed that she was in the cold with this last before he dies. She also spoke of his relations with the widow of DJ Arafat, Carmen Sama.

After his recent video published on the social networks in which she was revealed to have been abandoned by the friends of her late boss, she was again invited Friday, may 15 on the stage of the issuance of the issuance peopl’Emik broadcast on the third channel of national television (La3).

Olivette has revealed that she was part of the few people who DJ Arafat trusted the most. “He told me: Olivette, in this house, it is up to you and Olopkatcha only I trust. Apart from you, I do not trust in the person (…) He gave me his money to keep, sometimes even up to 60 million Fcfa, but I’ve never removed 10 thousand Cfa francs of his money”, she argued.

Olivette has also confided that she was on the outs with his boss before he dies. His son being sick, she had decided to go to his bedside, promising to Beerus Sama to come back in 3 days.

“The day I was leaving, Arafat has given me 45 thousand as a transport. I’ve done a week before coming back. When I came back, he was angry because he was left alone with Rafna. In this moment, he was angry with Carmen and he told me not to return. I’m angry and I left. It’s no longer called”testified Olivette.

She recalled that she had never been in disagreement with the wife of Dj Arafat, Carmen Sama. Not having been able to make peace with his boss prior to his death, Olivette felt bitterly.

“That is all that hurts me. He has not forgiven before you leave. Himself, he said to me one day: Olivette on the day you go away, if something happens to me, it’ll act on you…”, remembered Olivette, who could not restrain his tears on the set of the show.

Today, without a job, she still claimed that some relatives of Dj Arafat have completely turned back.

“It is Badro, Yves Jay Jay and Olopkatcha who call me. The other, not. Arnaud Jaguar, it has not yet seen until today. Dingy Red Roof,… Carmen, it is I who have called to come and see Rafna but she won’t call me”said Olivette before launching a call for good people to help him for the opening of his restaurant.

Olivette Anouma is the young woman who was dining at the king of the Cut shift, Ange Didier Houon aka Dj Arafat, for more than 10 years.