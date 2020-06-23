The rapper Travis Scott has a village of more than $ 20 million in cash

More than 1,500 m2, three floors, seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms… american rapper Travis Scott has offered a sumptuous villa in Los Angeles, a cash payment of us $ 23.5 million (eur 20.7 million).

Designed by the architectural firm Of Loren & Associates to look like a “yacht modern”, the new property of the rapper, 28 years old, is located in the top of a hill, in the exclusive neighborhood of Brentwood, that offers a panoramic view over the City of los Angeles, reports the us magazine Variety.

Built at street level, parking is available in the rooftop, which can accommodate at least a dozen vehicles. But this is not all. The house is with a “gallery car”, where we find twenty cars, a bar, a gym, a sauna, a cinema room of fifteen people, a closet, a wine that can hold 650 bottles or even a swimming pool.

Take a look at @trvisXX‘s brand new us $23.5 million dollars of his house in Brentwood Specifications -16,700 SqFt -3 Floors -7 Bedrooms -11 Baths pic.twitter.com/qhD5rBmeKs — SΛINT (@TheSupremeSaint) June 20, 2020

By the payment of $ 23.5 million in cash, according to property records, Travis Scott has made a case, since the villa was a reward of $ 42 million dollars (37 million euros) last summer. The ex of Kylie Jenner, that the tour “Astroworld” has generated $ 53.5 million euros (47 million euros) in revenue in the year 2019 according to Forbesyou will have as a neighbour of a certain LeBron James, star player of the NBA and The los Angeles Lakers.

