The rapper’s controversial Kanye West has been compared to the legend of the Lakers Kobe Bryant

The legendary NBA player died in January 2020 in a plane crash | Christian Petersen / .

Kanye West on Kobe Bryant: “It was the version basketball of me, and I was the rap version of him.” pic.twitter.com/rlcbr2TJz3

– DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 15, 2020

“It was the version basketball of me, and I was the rap version of him, and it is facts! We have the ads to prove it. Nobody else can say that. We arrived at the same time, together.” Https: //t. co/HNv7TtfXij

– HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 15, 2020