The rapper’s controversial Kanye West has been compared to the legend of the Lakers Kobe Bryant

In another of his statements hilarious, Kanye West compared himself to Kobe Bryant, saying that the legendary NBA player was his version of basketball, while he considered the version of Kobe, but in rap.
“It was my version of basketball, and I was his version of the rap, and that is a fact!”, Said the rapper’s controversial in an interview with the magazine GQ. “We have ads that can prove it. We arrived at the same time.”
Kobe and Kanye were very close friends and have done a lot together: the training sessions, the Nike ads, and even the West were on the field during the last game of Kobe.
Because of their close relationship, the husband of Kim Kardashian has told the magazine that he often led in a street near the scene of the helicopter accident in which Bryant is deceased and this gives him the strength to continue to live. “There is no way that I may not be as determined as Kobe every time I drive in that street. There is nothing that we can’t do that,” he said.