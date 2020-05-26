The re-election campaign of Donald Trump, a family affair

Donald Junior, Ivanka, Eric, Jared Kushner, or even Tiffany Trump… The tenant of the White House does not hesitate to put his relatives to contribution to mobilize his base and win a second term.

For his re-election campaign, whereas the large political meetings he was particularly fond of remain impossible to organize because of the pandemic, the us president tries his hand at a new format on the internet called “Team Trump” online. A format in which his eldest son, Donald Trump Junior, plays a major role in a segment entitled, “Triggered” [déclencheur]the name of his book published in November 2019.

And it is not the only one, highlights the british daily The Guardian : “Welcome to the campaign’s virtual Trump, where his children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, as well as their spouses, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump and Jared Kushner are the stars”.

All six are “the best representatives, and strategists of the american president” and do not hesitate to “consistently defending his cause, to mobilize its fans and insulting his opponents”.

Entire family

The relatives of the Trump have been present as early as “the announcement of his candidacy for the White House since the Trump Tower in New York city in June 2015”, reminiscent of the log.

And Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka, in the company of Tiffany, the youngest of the girls from Trump, have shown by their speeches at the republican national convention in Cleveland in July 2016, which was awarded to their father official candidate of the republican party. Finally, “we were able to see the entire family on the evening of the victory of Trump in November 2016”.

Since, “their influence has not stopped growing”stresses the Guardian. Ivanka, “favourite daughter” Trump and her husband Jared Kushner – so inseparable that they are even nicknamed “Javanka” –, both became advisors to the White House.

Loyalty extreme

Donald Jr. and Eric have taken over the reins of the family business and, most recently, the re-election campaign of their father.

In person as on the social networks, Don Jr. excels in the art “give bone to gnaw to the fans of his president father by taking to the democrats and the mainstream media”. Familiar meetings of the season before the pandemic, it now plays a leading role in animating the series of videos “Triggered”.

More discreet, his brother Eric remains most gladly in the shadow, while his wife, Lara, has become a true pillar of the campaign team of his father-in-law and a kind of bond women, helping to better appeal to the female voters of all ages.

A loyalty extreme, sons, daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law of Trump are “as a shield for u.s. president”, note the Guardian.

But this campaign, in the family, more than all the other american presidents before Trump, is not to the liking of all.

“Mafia of hate”

For Moe Vela, a democrat and former associate of Joe Biden when the latter was vice-president :

He should really sell his soul to be part of such an operation, it is almost like a organization mafia, a mafia of hatred. There is so much hatred and venom in their bodies and in their hearts, I have never seen that in my entire life”

Bérangère Cagnat