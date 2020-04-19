the reaction hilarious, Flora Coquerel

Laury Thilleman and her husband Juan Arbelaez, have apparently buried the hatchet and seem more accomplices than ever. Tensions eased, and the couple looks to take advantage of this confinement to stay in shape. The beautiful young woman is a competitor in the soul, and still struggles to meet the challenges of life. She recently shared the details of her election as Miss France and told a story that could have cost him his victory. Laury Thilleman has yet been creative and it has shown this Saturday, April 18, 2020, with a short video that she posted on Instagram alongside her husband. The two lovebirds, which unfortunately have not been able to go on honeymoon to show their passion for acrobatics and sports of all kinds, and they have challenged their fans to do the same. Flora Coquerel has not missed this point and did not particularly hesitate to joke around in the comments.

A perilous exercise to be done with care

The couple illustrates in a sports outfit and above all in perfect balance. They are chained to a movement in rhythm with the music that they have perfectly synchronized for the occasion. This is none other than the challenge of “Ahi Challenge” is widespread on social networks and which is normally of a dance. Laury Thilleman has therefore passed the message : “What’s better than a new sporting challenge to start the weekend ? A test in a couple, with your children, your cat or your dog, it also works” For this last suggestion,

