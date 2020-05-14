The reaction of Beyoncé when a young wife to Jay-Z goes viral

Wednesday, June 5, Beyoncé was spotted in the audience of the basketball game between the Warriors to the Raptors, with Jay-Z. An evening of duo perturbed by the young woman next door.

There is no music in life, there is basketball too. When Beyoncé and Jay-Z are not in the studio, in concert, tour or festival, they take advantage of their free time to go and support the players of the NBA. Regularly, the rapper and singer were spotted in the first row (of course) basketball, as this Wednesday 5 June. Without three of their children, Blue Ivy, age 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2 years ago, they took advantage ofan evening with duo to encourage the Golden State Warriors. The latter faced the Toronto Raptors at the Oracle Arena, in Oakland California, in the framework of the third game of the NBA finals.

All smiles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z seemed to enjoy their evening of torque. It was without counting on the intervention of the young woman sitting just to the side of the singer. In effect, the spectator wanted to contact the rapper, from his head, in front of Queen B. The reaction of the singer, filmed by the camera of the stage, was immediate : she stared the young woman, obviously disturbedor even outraged, according to the many comments. The video became viral just a few hours after the end of the game, people had fun with the facial expression of Beyoncé.

After investigation, the young woman who dared to disturb Beyoncé has been identified. This is from Nicole Curran, the wife of Joe Lacob, owner of the team of Warriors. Not having escaped the notice of many shares of the video, she responded on her account Instagram with the unveiling of another moment of the evening, where it appears an accomplice with the singer of Lemonade : “We should all help and we support each other “, she wrote.