The reaction of Gal Gadot in the face of a fan of Wonder Woman will make you melt

Despite their relative simplicity, some films know how to touch the chord with their audience and become real objects of worship for a generation. There is nothing new under the sun you’re going to tell me, but the reaction to Gal Gadot in the face of one of his fans at Comic Con this year shows that girls have just as much need of super-heroes that the boys, the studios may have put on a little too long to understand.

A video shared by Variety watch the meeting of the actress with a young fan dressed as Wonder Woman during a signing of autographs. The young girl, greatly moved by the encounter with her heroine starts to cry. Gal Gadot takes her hand and tries to reassure her.

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

Surrounded by its partners Justice League, Gal Gadot, mother of two children (who also has had to turn scenes of Wonder Woman five months pregnant) was able without difficulty to calm the mini-Wonder Woman, while Ezra Miller managed to make it smile again.

While Peter Davidson, a former actor of Doctor Who regretted the choice of a woman in the role of the Doctor, because it meant that many boys lost their model, this meeting filmed shows us that it is crucial to give young girls the characters that inspire them.

While the young girl away from the table, Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen, aka the Flash, throws him : "You can join the Justice League as soon as you feel ready." Dry your tears.