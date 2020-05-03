The reaction of Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globe Brad Pitt is worth the detour

Steve Granitz via Getty Images The reaction of Jennifer Aniston to win her ex-husband has made a lot of noise on social networks.

PEOPLE – After having cleverly answered a question about his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt is up on stage to receive the award for best actor in a supporting role for her performance in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. The former star of “Friends”, who was sitting alongside Reese Witherspoon, his comrade in “The Morning Show” seemed to be seized by emotion as Brad Pitt delivered his speech of thanks. “I wanted to bring my mother”, he told the attentive audience. “I couldn’t because they say that I go out with all the women alongside whom I stand, and that would be embarrassing.” At the same time, the camera is posed on the famous actress of 50 years and its table that can’t contain themselves laughing at the joke of her former husband.

A little earlier in the evening, the actor has proved what a gentleman he is when he is recalled on the red carpet that the media focus always as much on his personal life than his appearances in the cinema. When the journalist Kevin Frazier told him that “the world and the Internet” looked forward to the time when Jennifer Aniston and him were to meet again and take a picture, the star of “Fight Club” didn’t feel thrown off by the question, calling his ex-wife “good friend” that it was safe to “cross” over the course of the evening.

“Find someone who looks at you like Jennifer looks at Brad” Jennifer Aniston was present at the ceremony of the Golden Globes yesterday evening after having received a nomination in the category of best actress in a television series, following his performance in the series “The Morning Show” Apple TV+. His reaction to the victory of her ex-husband has also made noise on the social networks where internet users seem to be hoping a meeting of the couple storming of the 2000s.

