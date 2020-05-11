The reaction of Melania Trump at the acquittal of her husband talking about it

A new dodge at the counter of the First Lady…

Acquitted on Wednesday, February 5, at the end of an important legal battle, Donald Trump has seen a move away from the spectre of a possible dismissal. Feeling grow wings, the american President took the floor this Thursday, 6 February, delivering a speech at the vitriol. But in addition to the attacks of the tenant of the White House against its opponents, a gesture of Melania Trump has attracted the attention of several media outlets. The First Lady is, in fact, advanced towards her husband on the stage and dodged his kiss, handing him strongly on the cheek. One way to avoid kissing Donald Trump that gave rise to a slight discomfort.

This has not stopped the billionaire “to thank his family for having supported until the end”. “This was not in our plans, he said. I had to introduce myself to the presidential election, and, if I win, do great work”.

If the dodge Melania made to talk about it, it is mostly because this is not the first. The wife of the american president has already refused to shake the hand of her husband, while the couple welcomed Emmanuel Macron on the front porch of the White House in April 2018.

Some rumors are part of the tensions between the two spouses. Kate Bennett, a CNN reporter, has reported in a book that the couple was room to share.