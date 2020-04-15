The reactions are there, who plays there?

A picture of Jason Momoa in the Dune Denis Villeneuve has surfaced.

You we had in Denis Villeneuve…

We can say that the filmmaker is French-canadian is one of the best working today, having dominated the years of 2010, with master classes such as Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival. However, the biggest surprise came after, when he decided to tackle a sequel to Blade Runner by Ridley Scott.

It was considered as an almost impossible task, but against all odds, Villeneuve has carved Blade Runner 2049, which is likely to become one of the suites the most impressive of all time.

Movies are rarely as ambitious, but it is not showing any signs of slowing down with her next project, Dune.

The novel of the same name by Frank Herbert was first published in 1965 and is now regarded as one of the greatest literary works of science-fiction. It tells the story of families at war in a dispute over the attempts of monopoly of resources. The family Atreides is significantly challenged and it turns out that the protagonist Paul may be part of a larger prophecy.

In terms of adaptation, it has been addressed by such greats as David Lynch, Ridley Scott and Alejandro Jodorowsky with varying degrees of success, Lynch is the only one to be broadcast on the screens.

Now it is the turn of Villeneue to show us how it’s done.

Jason Momoa stars in Dune

Recently, a number of images have been published, giving the public a glimpse of the performers in character.

The cast is absolutely stacked, Timothée Chalamet, taking the head as Paul Atreides. He is joined by Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and more.

It’s great to finally see pictures of them in costume, but it is always the image of Jason Momoa in the role of Duncan Idaho which requires perhaps the most attention.

Duncan is the master of the sword of House Atreides and has been played by Richard Jordan in the adaptation of Lynch. The casting of Momoa can be seen as surprising, but nevertheless satisfactory. The image teases a performance is confident and charismatic, and the fans have already decided to weigh in their thoughts…

This content could not be loaded

Fans react to the images of Jason Momoa Dune

All in all, most of the fans are absolutely thrilled by the first glimpse of images of Jason Momoa. However, for some, the decision to abandon the beard was a shock.

Check out a selection of tweets:

This content could not be loaded

This content could not be loaded

This content could not be loaded

This content could not be loaded

This content could not be loaded

This content could not be loaded

This content could not be loaded

In other news, Killing Eve is already renewed for season 4.