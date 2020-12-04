THE REACTIONS OF JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER, ADDISON RAE AND MANY OTHERS TROLLED BY THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER

Being in front of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan must be a bit intimidating, let alone staring at you without saying anything.

That’s exactly how the joke that forefather Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner pulled on some famous friends went just like that.

Gathered all together, they called some well-known faces on FaceTime and, when they answered, they remained motionless to look at them without saying anything.

Prank victims include Justin and Hailey Bieber, TikTok Addison Rae ( Kourtney’s BFF ), Travis Scott (Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad ), and Stassie Karanikolaou ( Kylie’s best friend and Noah Centineo’s girlfriend ).

All the reactions are very funny and you can see them in the video posted by Khloé: