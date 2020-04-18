Signed last summer, and with a contract until 2025, Luka Jovic has not had a good first year in the Real Madrid. And is that just has scored 2 goals in 24 matches this scorer, so this attacker is the protagonist already quite a few rumors about it.

The striker of 22 years has starred, in addition to an episode that has not liked anything in the club because of his decision to skip the confinement. So this player does not stop walking on the agenda of clubs such as Atletico Madrid or Arsenal.

Just to mention a few. And is that the attacker is now among the candidates to strengthen no less than the Inter Milan. Because it is clear of the probable output of a Lautaro Martinez is the great longing of the FC Barcelona to shore up his own attack.

Therefore, and according to this same Friday The Gazzetta dello Sportthe scorer has now a new suitor of first level as it is the combined lombardo.