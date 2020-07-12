the reason incredible, which has pushed him to divorce Amber heard

That was a test, much anticipated, that you shed a large amount of ink. Johnny Depp has testified in the bar, on Tuesday, in the framework of the defamation lawsuit that he has brought to the tabloid ” the Sun “. In 2018, the journal had described Johnny Depp as a violent husband. The actor and Amber heard were divorced in the year 2017 after the latter has accused Johnny Depp of physical and psychological violence “.

“This is an important point and central to my moral code of not hitting a woman “

Reports that Johnny Depp has firmly denied on Tuesday, the court of London. According to the ” Daily Mail “, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in the saga of “pirates of the Caribbean”, he stated that he was” inconceivable “for him to raise his hand to a woman. ” This is an important point and central to my moral code not to hit a woman, regardless of the circumstances. It is simply inconceivable, and that would never happen “.

Amber heard : a sociopath ?

According to the actor, it would be Amber heard herself that it was going to be violent. In his confessions, the actor would have referred to several incidents, including the release of a bottle of vodka and a cut finger. Johnny Depp minces no words. In scripture, the former companion of Vanessa Paradis, portraying a woman” calculator “,” sociopath “,” narcissistic “,” completely dishonest on the emotional level “. According to him, Amber heard would have been even more close to him in order to advance in your career. ” She knew what she wanted and that I was an easy target , “he said.

A trigger event

However, the trigger that led to Johnny Depp to ask for a divorce is not a gesture of violence. It is quite another event. In 2016, on the night of the 30th anniversary of Amber heard, the young woman or” maybe one of your friends “just defecated on the bed. An incident that would have defended the actress of 34 years, who qualify” joke harmless “.

Vanessa Paradis for the rescue of Johnny Depp

If the explanations seem risky of the two sides, Johnny Depp could have his ex-classmates, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradisthat all have been assured that they have never suffered abuse at the hands of the actor. “Jand meeting Johnny Depp for over 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and have raised our two children together. During all these years, Johnny has been a kind person, attentive, generous. A person is not violent, and a father of non-violent “it was entrusted to the French singer and actress in the past month of march.

Johnny Depp and his addictions

In a trial, all means are good to defend. And the least we can say is that the lawyer of the owner of the ” Sun ” in the know. Sasha Wass, in particular, asked Johnny Depp about his addiction to drugs and alcohol. An addiction that could, according to her, to explain his violent behavior. If the actor denies ever having been violent, it was supposed that I have tested” all drugs known to man “from an early age. ” I’ve always been interested in the counter-culture, and many of the heroes of literary that I admire are the consumers of opium. It is a subject that I have studied “. Despite these confessions, Johnny Depp has taken to defend itself against the accusations of Amber heard, who described him as a” monster “. ” She was screaming at me, I cried over him, and that that was why it was called the monster “, he explained. ” This was not Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. I don’t think that I was the monster “.