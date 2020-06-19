The reason interesting that some fans believe that people can be reluctant to submit to the group

BTS is without a doubt one of the greatest groups of kids today. In recent years, have been a dominant force in social media. The group has millions of followers, and their fans can often be seen promoting in different corners of the Internet.

Despite the success of BTS, there are still many people in the world who refuse to give him a chance. The reason has often been cited as the lack of knowledge of the people with K-pop and the Korean language, in which BTS sings normally. However, some fans speculate now that this could be something more than keep BTS.

BTS | Frazer Harrison / .

BTS is still struggling to find

the dominant performance in the western countries

Although BTS can be anywhere on the Internet, has not

also translated into success of the general public in the united States and other western countries

of the country.

For example, the group is still lack of radio transmission, that is

often an indicator of the popularity of an artist to the average American.

In addition, the BTS is that it is sometimes not considered as

at the same level of the western artists in success despite a large fan base,

the streaming of the account and a lot of music sales. In 2019, the MTV has received

the reaction of the fans at the Video Music Awards to name only BTS in the new

Category of K-pop in opposition to the categories much more important as “Artist of the year”

or ” Video of the year “. The fans were outraged because the group has achieved

much – if not more – that people like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie

Eilish and the Jonas Brothers.

Some fans believe that more people

you might be interested in BTS if you have listened to other songs of their albums

RELATED: BTS could not release another album in 2020

Although there are no doubt many reasons why someone would not be interested in BTS, a fan of Reddit has suggested that the group could attract more fans if the non-fans were able to listen to their songs are not simple.

“I think BTS has better tracks, side tracks the title of principal,

and if people really had the time to listen to the whole album, composed

you think that it will be easier to get in BTS? “asked a person.

Another fan agreed, writing: “This got me pissed off a lot since

2018 promote some of their more songs low and get off to their best songs

without any promotion, or worse, on Soundcloud. ”

During this time, another user shares an anecdote in testimony of

the quality of the tracks that are not simple BTS. “I’ve played the” Singularity ” and “134340” to

my coworkers and I said, ” Wow!” This is the BTS ?? !! ‘”

However, many fans believe that, even if BTS has a lot of good songs hidden in their albums, the fact that they are a group of K-pop and sing mostly in Korean is always a obstacle that keeps a lot of people.

The BTS and the K-pop, you can never be

accepted by the fans of the music public in general?

RELATED: Some fans want the BTS to do more for the environment

Although BTS has a lot of things to

overcome, the popularity of K-pop is increasing every day. Thanks to the Internet,

a number of people are discovering the genre and fall in love with her

to the artists.

In fact, the BTS in 2019, “the Boy With the Luv (ft. Halsey)”, was included at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her most recent success, “In”, went to number 4. This shows the placement of high cards is a feat to achieve for the group, especially when many of the music listeners get their solution in these days of streaming services in place of the radio stations. The BTS tend to be very successful in relation to the acquisition of the current, so it might be time to master the trick for getting the number one of the tubes.