The Reason that America Voted to Eliminate the Drop

The mexican soccer, is surrounded with controversy since some days ago due to the decision to suspend for 5 years the ascent and descent of the First Division, a fact that has already reached the ears of international affecting the reputation of the football national. However, if something surprised all and sundry was that the America support this decision, although apparently there is an explanation for it.

The rumors more strong indicate that the directive of the Eagles voted to disappear the Promotion as a ‘payment’ of a favour owed to Group Orlegi, owner of the Saints and the Atlas and one of the main drivers of avoid relegation, it should be remembered that a couple of years ago Alejandro Irarragorri supported the America and Televisa when he voted for the renewal of rights of transmission of the Mexican united States on the Univision network.

This could be an explanation that makes a lot more sense, since America tends not to be in trouble of relegation and would have no reason to vote for avoid it, even though, like everything, it will stay as a theory of which it is unlikely that we have an honest explanation, especially in the case of truth.