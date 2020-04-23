The reason why Menotti was not called Hugo Sanchez to the Tri

After 27 years, the argentine César Luis Menotti shared the reason why he did not call Hugo Sanchez

during his stay at the forefront of the Mexican national team, which changed his face after it met with the sanction of the FIFA for the scandal of the cachirules.

Menotti led the Mexican national team from 1991 to 1992 and in that time led to the Tri players like Jorge Campos and Luis Garcia. Kept Miguel Spain, who had played in the World cup of 1986, however, was not called Hugo Sanchez, who by then lived his last time at Real Madrid.

Menotti said that his aim was to strengthen the mexican soccer and its players, and Hugo was not in that plan, as it was above the level of the players in that militated in Mexico.

“Hugo Sanchez was not at that time, I was playing in another place. I needed to train, to fortify the players mexicans. Hugo Sanchez was an international figure, it was not that. Happened to Me in Argentina also, when I came to direct to the Selection Argentina, the 60 or 70 percent of the big players, who are friends of mine, that I had directed. He was one of the most important, but not the mexican soccer. Not only was Hugo Sanchez, he had very good players in Mexico”said the argentine in an interview with ESPN.

Menotti left the Tri in 1992, when Hugo Sanchez returned to Mexico to play for America and in 1993, the Selection caused a surprise by getting the runner-up position in the Copa America in Ecuador, to Argentina.

Currently, Menotti believes that Mexico is a rival uncomfortable for the powerstherefore, it is considered a protagonist of the football world.

“In the world of football there are three steps in the big confrontations. Are the participants, they are satisfied with just participating; the protagonists and the candidates. In South america, the candidates were always Argentina and Brazil, and that Uruguay sometimes, Chile, and Mexico was not on the protagonists. I think Mexico is a great protagonist, in some moments it is up to candidate”, said.

“For many years Mexico was not, and today competes with very good players. Even mexican players are already important players in european football. Today it is another thing”, commented the argentine.