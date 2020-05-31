the reasons for the success of this series

In Why Women Kill, the creator Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives) returns to his familiar universe of commuter and murder, with mixed results. The new series follows three Women through three different decades – the 60s, 80s and the present and their different reactions to different infidelities within their marriage. The concept can go in one direction or the other : a drama that seriously questions the psyche of a woman murderer or a comedy idiot who accentuates the ridiculous and the elements of soap. As you might expect from Marc Cherry, Why Women Kill is a mixture, a drama-comedy dark and funny, which works on the surface.

Three generations, three scenarios that end with a murder

In 1963, Beth Ann (a Ginnifer Goodwin is perfectly cast) is the housewife ideal and obedient to her husband Rob (Sam Jaeger) : She keeps the house in order, preparing the dinner when he gets home from work, and fills his coffee cup automatically to the second, where it is the pats. Rob, on the other hand, a layer with a waitress at the restaurant on the corner. The story of 1984 follows Simone (Lucy Liu), a rich socialite who, during one of their evenings chic, discovers that her husband Karl (Jack Davenport) is having an affair with a man. Then, in 2018, there are couple modern Eli (Reid Scott), a screenwriter, and his wife Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a lawyer bisexual, who have an open marriage.

Their plot sets in motion when they all fall two lovers of one of the partners of Taylor, Jade (Alexandra Daddario).

Deception, a common denominator

Although each couple is confronted with the same main problem, the deception, regardless of the form; they each have their own problems and peculiarities that distinguish them.

In fact, apart from the fact that they all live in the same house in california at different locations, the three periods do not merge always, which makes some of the transitions from scene to scene a little difficult. Why Women Kill is often a lack of the cohesion necessary to such a story, but she works mainly as a series of vignettes waves and summarily funny.

The history that interests you depends on your personal taste, with ups and downs. The life of Beth Ann in the 60’s is the most-painted figures, where nothing that happens is surprising, and where the fall is predictable. Rob is ridiculously horrible ; when Beth Ann, who has neither a job nor a hobby, wondered aloud who it will be after the death of Rob, his first response is : ‘My widow ?’ But it is certainly interesting to see it juxtaposed to the other timelines, and see how straight women deal with the same stupidity regardless of their age. Meanwhile, Simone is also the most easy to hate, and doubly when she finds the sexual attention elsewhere.

The timeline does not play in anything about the consequences

In regards to the timing current, Eli and Taylor embodied all the anxieties that we find in many modern relationships and progressive (and when it comes to non-monogamy, and to walk the line between jealousy, and healthy jealousy unhealthy). It is also the most obvious of the three; and Eli explains to the camera that he met Taylor at a march of women when she was giving a speech on the dismantling of the patriarchy’ but, he admits, he does not know what she was saying because he was too busy thinking that she was ‘a feminist sexy’. Yet, she always seems strangely empty, especially because there is not a lot of characterization of the one or the other of the women of the love triangle, except that they are sexy and that Eli wants them both.

Don’t miss our page on Facebook!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













