the reasons of their separation finally revealed

Remained silent since his divorce with the american actor Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has decided to unpack his bag and to give the reasons of this separation.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the most glamorous couple of Hollywood. Fell in love on the sets of the shooting of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2004, the two stars were weaving the perfect love and they were united in the sacred ties of marriage in the year 2014 in your French property, the castle of Miraval.

Full, the couple had even adopted Maddox (18 years), Pax (16 years old) and Zahara (15 years), before turning to the world Shiloh (14), Knox and Vivienne (12 years in July), a year later after having formalized their relationship.

But, unfortunately, things do not go as we had hoped. The couple split two years later. Angelina Jolie has announced that the power was more, and she also claimed the custody of their six children. In any case, this downfall of the two actors has never been explained by one of them.

Therefore, many rumors are going to be born around this separation. Some media mention of the disagreements about the education of children, others felt that their agendas were not compatible with their married life.

However, to silence the rumors, the actress Angelina Jolie is back on this period of his life and is delivered in a couple of confidences. In fact, four years after this rest of public security, the actress is back to give the reasons. What he did in an interview published on Friday, June 19, by the Vogue magazine India.

“I am separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision, she says. I continue to focus on their recovery. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, these are the six young men, very courageous and very strong”explains the actress.

It puts an end to the rumors.