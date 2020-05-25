The reboot of “Gossip Girl” will not happen before 2021

The small internecine wars of the Upper East Side will have to wait. The reboot of Gossip Girlplanned on HBO Max in the fall of 2020 will not happen this year on the new service of the american chain.

The head of content Kevin Reilly confirmed the information to Vulture last may 21. “They had not even started the filming, they were in pre-production and ready to launch “, he explained. And then, there was the sars coronavirus. The pandemic, and the containment have forced a good portion of the filming of the series to be stopped, like Estate or Poses. For this reboot Gossip Girlso it should arrive in 2021, without Kevin Reilly does not give the date more accurately.

The platform HBO Max maintains, however, its launch in the United States in may, since a good portion of its original series are completed and prepared for dissemination. There will, for example, a romantic comedy titled Love Life, with Anna Kendrickscheduled for the day of the launch, on 27 may 2020.

