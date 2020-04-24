The recipe for the Negroni Stanley Tucci is became viral

Is this the charm of his bald head, his phlegm or his arms muscular? Actor Stanley Tucci has captured the hearts of internet users with a video in which he made a cocktail for his wife, a negroni, a mix of gin, vermouth and Campari.
The sequence, followed on Instagram and on Twitter, has been viewed 5.8 million times. “If you think it’s cool, funny, witty and charming, multiply that by two and you are still far from the account,” wrote Chris Evans, mr. Captain America.
Hunger Games and King’s Man
As charming and likeable as it is, difficult to explain the success of this video, actually quite banal. But users are confined, have found solace, analysis the online media Now This.
I. Love. Stanley. Tucci.
On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.
He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020
The actor Hunger Games and King’s Man has shared the poster with Chris Evans in the first pane Captain America, First Avenger.
Before straining the cocktail with wife Felicity Blunt, sister of actress Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci slips a slice of orange.