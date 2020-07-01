The recipe of spaghetti aglio e olio to the Head # [Cuisine et Cinéma] – Actus Ciné

Check out the recipe of spaghetti with garlic and olive oil developed by chef Roy Choi for the film, “#Chef”, and Jon Favreau cooking to impress Scarlett Johansson.

In #Chef, and with Jon Favreau, chef Carl Casper prefers to resign suddenly from his position, instead of accepting to comply with the requirements of the owner of the establishment and to compromise his creative integrity. He then decides to join his ex-wife, his best friend and son to launch a food truck. All proceeds from the film has been developed by Roy Choi, the chef of the Korean-american who is also known for being one of the founders of the movement food truck.

The spaghetti aglio e olio (literally, spaghetti with garlic and oil) is a recipe that chef Choi performs every weekend at home and that Jon Favreau wanted to use in #Chef, when Casper tries to impress his girlfriend, Molly, who is also a waitress at the restaurant where he works in the beginning of the movie played by Scarlett Johansson. If we are to believe the sigh of satisfaction that lost to Molly when she tried the pasta prepared by Casper, the bet is successful.

The recipe of spaghetti aglio e olio

Preparation time : 5 minutes cooking Time : 15 minutes Quantity : 4 people

Ingredients

500 g of spaghetti (if it is possible, quite thick)

250 ml of olive oil

12 large garlic cloves, cut into thin strips

1 tablespoon of red pepper flakes crushed

Salt and ground black pepper (to taste)

1 cup of persil chopped fresh

125 g of grated parmesan cheese

2 lemons

Preparation

Use a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the spaghetti.

Cook al dente according to the package (which is usually between 8 and 10 minutes). Drainage.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

Add the garlic and stir until golden brown.

Add the red pepper flakes, salt and pepper.

Pour the spaghetti is drained directly into the pan and mix until pasta is well coated with oil.

Remove the pan from the heat, add the persil and parmesan cheese and mix well again. Adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Press the lemons on the spaghetti, add a bit of parmesan cheese according to your taste.

