The red carpet of the Brit Awards 2020

On Tuesday evening, singers and musicians were gathered at the O2 Arena in London for the new edition of the Brit Awards.

It’s not Fashion Week, which put the capital in a turmoil this week. Tuesday 18 February 2020, several figures were gathered at the O2 Arena in London to attend the new edition of the Brit Awards, ceremony rewarding the talents of the music.

On the red carpet of the event, this is Billie Eilish (who went up on stage to perform his new song “No Time To Die”, soundtrack of the next James Bond) and Lizzo, two new sensations of the industry listed in the category of best solo artist international female, which have attracted the attention of photographers. The first was dressed in an outfit beige that contrasted effectively with its colored section; the second had opted for a dress in brown print.

For the rest, FKA Twigs, Hailee Steinfeld, Mel C, Charlie XCX or Ellie Goulding were all posing in front of the cameras, like Michael Kiwanuka, Stormzy and Harry Styles (all three cited in the category of best british album), as well as the timeless Tom Jones, Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones.