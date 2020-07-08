The red wire … the amulet of blessing

The moroccan Jews will often wear a red thread around their left arm to ward off the evil and to ward off the evil eye and bad luck. It is a habit that has been transmitted to the Muslims that they, too, have begun to wear as a bracelet after the manner of the Jews throughout the world, especially the followers of the “Cabal”.

This amulet jewish today has become a tradition passed on from generation to generation, and that is very popular among many celebrities around the world. Among them, the star of british football David Beckham, the star of the american pop Madonna, the american actor Leonardo DiCaprio, actress Demi Moore, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

The red wire is associated with the Kabbalah, the mystical doctrine of Judaism is linked to the spiritual significance which is, at times, magic and miracles, and whose followers assume that the man is surrounded by many of the powers of evil that he has to deal with a variety of media, including the establishment of a red wire to the left of the grip.

When one wants to use the red wire, we do not do yourself ; it is the responsible of a person to which one has the certainty that the love he carries us, to do so. Joins in the form of multiple nodes, up to seven, reciting prayers and making vows. This is the thread of “Baraka” as the moroccan Jews to call, because it often comes from places blessed as the mausoleums of the saints, where he has been blessed to purify of misery, jealousy, etc

No one knows the origin of this practice, nor how it was spread among the Jews, but all agree in saying that it is the result of the rituals of the Kabbalah, the esoteric tradition of judaism, so complex that nobody can understand, even among the jewish rabbis themselves, and by virtue of which one believes that the colors are associated with energy. The color red is associated with danger, it is for this reason that she has been chosen to protect against the danger of the negative energy and the evil eye.