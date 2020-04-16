The reflections of Rafael Nadal by the pandemic of the coronavirus: “I couldn’t have enthusiasm to get up”

This Wednesday we conducted a solidarity action in Spain to help the Red Cross, participated in by several stars of the european country, among which highlighted Rafael Nadala promoter of the idea that have as their purpose the collection of funds for the fight against the coronavirus. Among the figures who took part in the project were the footballer Sergio Busquets, the leading Pau Gasol and the pilot of Formula 1 Fernando Alonso, among others.
The tennis player, the best in the history of his nation, he explained that today he has become accustomed to the isolation that already has a month there, but that the first few days were really tough: “It took better than three weeks ago. The human beings we adapt to what is. At the beginning the news were so terrible that it was difficult to be in the mood for anything. I found it hard to have enthusiasm to get up and do things. There is that help and contribute as much as we can.”
Is that the situation in Spain has been much more severe than in other countries, since it is the second most cases in the world, with 177 thousand, only below the united States (641mil) and have already died 18.708 people, according to the latest report. Experts point out that this happened because it was decreed later by the isolation and the measures that they were taking at the beginning of the epidemic were not enough.
“When you see that happening in Italy, a neighboring country, you see that we are going to arrive at all. When the virus was in China we don’t take ourselves seriously” acknowledged Nadal on the severity of the Covid-19.
Obviously, Nadal referred to the time that passes in the sport and he was optimistic as to the resumption of activity, although he anticipated that in tennis, as in Formula 1 the situation is more complex for the format of the competitions: “If things go better why not you can finish playing the football season, but the tennis is moved from country to country and what is involved with the organization of any sporting event. Until there is a cure there is a complicated situation. It seems to me difficult to a tournament in the short or medium term”.
Who joined the chat, was the basket player in the NBA, Pau Gasol, who, since the united States admitted that he saw with concern what was happening in Spain: “Knowing as they were in China and in Italy I shook the measures and incité confinement because you are interested in your country more than any other”.
In addition, the player of the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs revealed that north America, the coronavirus is also raging: “you can’t leave the house without protection. The measures have hardened. The ability of infection is huge. The worst thing about this situation is that you may die a family without being able to go to bury him. It speaks of the harshness of this moment. I continue with my routine of gym everyday so that my foot will recover and what will happen are assumptions for which we have no answer”.
The goal of the event is to raise 11 million euros and in just a couple of hours they managed to overcome the barrier of 7 million, so the goal would be achieved in a short time. The money collected would be given to the Red Cross to equip their co-workers and have the tools to help those who suffer from the coronavirus.