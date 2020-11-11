THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ASHLEY BENSON AND G-EAZY WOULD BE “SUPER SERIOUS”, ACCORDING TO THE LATEST UPDATE

It’s been six months since Ashley Benson and G-Eazy started dating, and their love is growing stronger.



An Us Weekly source gave an update on the relationship, saying, ” Ashley and G-Eazy got super serious .”

He then made it clear that we shouldn’t expect orange blossom: ” Not in terms of an official engagement, marriage or children for now .”

The 30-year-old actress and 31-year-old singer were first seen in mid-May, very shortly after news of the end of the two-year relationship between Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne. According to the insider, going through the quarantine together would strengthen their relationship.

” They have fun and are great together. They are super comfortable with each other and have bonded a lot during the quarantine, ” added the source.

View this post on Instagram 🖤🖤🖤 A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:24am PST

The Instagram official was taken at Halloween 2020 when both Ashley Benson and G-Eazy posted photos with Batman-themed couple costumes.